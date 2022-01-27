New Delhi [India], January 27 (ANI): The 'Daredevil' bikers of the Indo-Tibetan Border Police (ITBP) also known as 'Janbaz' were on Thursday facilitated by the force's Director General Sanjay Arora for displaying a brave show on Republic Day at Rajpath for the first time.

The DG congratulated all the team members and wished them all the best to excel in their future endeavours.

Total 161 personnel including 151 bikers and 10 administrative staff of the team were felicitated at 39th Battalion in Greater Noida.

The bikers of the ITBP showcased 10 kinds of formations at the Rajpath on the Republic Day Parade-2022.

Lotus Formation, Border Man's Salute, Fly Riding, Pawan Chakki, Horizontal Bar Exercise, Six-Man Balance, Arrow Position, Jaguar Position, Sentinels of the Himalayas and the theme-based Pyramid on 'Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav' on the 75th Anniversary of India's independence were showcased as formations on the moving bikes by the Himveers of the ITBP.

A total of 146 personnel and 33 Bullet Motorcycles of ITBP participated in the Mission 'Daredevils'.

The Daredevils team of ITBP was formed in September 2017. This was for the first time that an ITBP motorcycle contingent showcased its skills at the Rajpath at the Republic Day Parade.

Raised in 1962, the ITBP guards the icy frontiers of the nations in the Himalayas. (ANI)

