Jalandhar (Punjab) [India], March 2 (ANI): Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann on Saturday said Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal has revolutionized the nation's politics.

CM Mann said Arvind Kejriwal offered guarantees instead of 'Sankalp Patra'. This made other parties talk of guarantees, including Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

"Arvind Kejriwal is seen as a revolutionary in the country's politics who wants to do something new. A lot of parties have changed their agendas and manifestos because of him. They started speaking of hospitals and schools. Earlier, they did not. Arvind Kejriwal talked about his guarantees," said Mann.

"Earlier, they (other parties) had 'Sankalp Patra' and 'Ghoshna Patra', now they also started saying 'Modi ki Guarantee'. We are fine that they learned something worthy from us... (Jab bajne lagi khatre ki ghanti, tab Modi ko yaad aa gayi Kejriwal ki guarantee.)... Even if they learn it from us, they should do something worthy for the benefit of the country," added Mann.

Last week, Bhagwant Mann came out in support of Shubhakaran Singh's family, who lost his life in the ongoing farmers' protest. He announced financial assistance of Rs 1 crore and assured appropriate legal action against the culprits. Mann has also announced a government job for his younger sister.

"Financial assistance of Rs 1 crore will be given by the Punjab Government to the family of Shubhakaran Singh, who was martyred during the farmers' protest at Khanauri border, and his younger sister will be given a government job. Appropriate legal action will be taken against the culprits..," he said in a post on 'X'. (ANI)

