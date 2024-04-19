New Delhi, Apr 19 (PTI) Nearly 60 per cent polling was reported till 5 pm in the first phase of the Lok Sabha elections on Friday, the Election Commission said.

Polling is underway in 102 constituencies across 21 states and Union Territories.

While voting began at 7 am simultaneously in all constituencies it will end at 6 pm in most of the seats.

Earlier, the commission had said that 49.78 per cent polling was recorded till 3 pm.

