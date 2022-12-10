Thiruvananthapuram (Kerala) [India], December 10 (ANI): Responding to CPI(M) state secretary M V Govindan's statement, calling the Indian Union Muslim League (IUML) as a secular party, BJP state president K Surendran on Saturday claimed that the primary motivation behind the remark was vote-bank politics.

Speaking to ANI, Surendran said, "Muslim league is a communal and a religious party, not a secular one."

He alleged that the CPI(M) has made U-turn from its previous stand on the IUML for vote bank politics.

"CPI(M) state secretary Govindan said the Indian Union Muslim League is a secular party. This is clear U-turn of the CPI(M) and the LDF (Left Democratic Front) from their earlier stand that minority communalism is dangerous. They are doing this just for vote bank politics, as they are after Muslim votes," he said.

He also accused the CPI(M) of 'betraying' the Hindu community.

"The Hindu community always supports the CPI(M) in Kerala. But CPI(M) is betraying the Hindus by inviting the Indian Union Muslim League to join the LDF. The people of Kerala won't accept it," he added. (ANI)

