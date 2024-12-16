India News | IYC Holds Protest Against Removal of Photo of Pak Surrendering Before India from Army HQ

New Delhi, Dec 16 (PTI) The Indian Youth Congress (IYC) on Monday held a protest against the alleged removal of the photograph of Pakistan surrendering before India in 1971 from the Army headquarters.

Several Youth Congress members, who participated in the protest, raised slogans carrying that iconic picture of the surrender.

IYC national president Uday Bhanu Chib in a statement said the 1971 war is the biggest victory of the Indian Army.

"Around 93,000 Pakistani soldiers surrendered before India, but on Vijay Diwas a memorable picture related to this victory was removed from the Army Headquarters. This is a very serious matter and today the people of the country want to know why this was done," Chib claimed.

