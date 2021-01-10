New Delhi [India], January 10 (ANI): The Indian Youth Congress on Saturday launched a nationwide program 'Ek Muthi Mitti Shaheedo Ke Naam' to pay tribute to farmers who died during the agitation against the three farm laws.

"Farmers through non-violent and democratic means are agitating against the 3 agricultural laws in this scorching cold. Tear gas shells and water cannons are being used on them which shows the dictatorial face of the government," said President of Indian Youth Congress (IYC) Srinivas BV in New Delhi.

Criticizing the government, Shriniwas said, "the government has become dumb, deaf, and dictator."

As part of this campaign, a map of India will be made from the soil collected from the villages of the farmers who lost their lives during the protest.

"Through this campaign, the workers of the Indian Youth Congress will be sent to the villages of the martyred farmers, from there they will collect a handful of soil and will bring it to the Indian Youth Congress Office, New Delhi," youth Congress leader further added.

Earlier, Bharatiya Kisan Union (BKU) spokesperson, Rakesh Tikait had claimed that a total of 60 farmers have lost their lives during the ongoing protest against the new farm laws. (ANI)

