Pulwama, July 5: A CRPF jawan has suffered injuries in an IED (Improvised Explosive Device) attack carried out by terrorists in Gangoo area of Jammu and Kashmir on Sunday, the CRPF said.

The incident took place at 0740 hours today following which one CRPF personnel of 182 Bn CRPF sustained minor splinter injury and was evacuated to Unit MI room.

It is suspected that the attack was to target a CRPF Convoy, the area is being cordoned off and other details awaited, the CRPF informed.

The forces retaliated with some aerial firing. It was a low-intensity blast. A search operation is underway.

