Jammu (Jammu and Kashmir) [India], July 24 (ANI): The Jammu and Kashmir administration on Friday said that due to the work done in the power sector, the consumers of Bandipora now receive 20-22 hours of power supply in a day.

"Foundation stones of five projects were laid in the Union Territory, including mega projects like 12 MW Karnah Hydroelectric power project, 6.3 MVA at Keeran, 6.3 MVA receiving station at Teetwal. Diesel backed electricity to about 325 families of villages of Tulail Gurez has been ensured. Power grid station Potashay Bandipora (50 MW) stand commissioned in the month of February 2020, due to which scarcity of power has been addressed and now consumers receive 20-22 hours power supply in a day," the Jammu and Kashmir administration said in an official release.

"There are two power schemes underway in the Uri sector to reduce the power shortage in the area. One is IDPS (Integrated Power Development Scheme) initiated by the Government of India to upgrade existing infrastructure to curtail electric losses. Work on Prime Minister's power development scheme is on to address the power crisis in the area," the release added.

In other developmental works done since August 5, 2019, when the UT was carved out, the administration said, "Home Department sanctioned 105 community bunkers with an aim to build shelters and safeguard human lives along the LOC from the arbitrary cross-border shelling."

The J-K administration further said that Jal Jeevan Mission is in progress in the UT with an aim to connect every household with tap drinking water in Kupwara district.

The administration compensated to orchardists whose orchards were totally damaged due to heavy snowfall/hailstorm throughout the valley, the J-K administration added.

They further added a new 100-bed hospital block with multi-testing facilities like CT scan, MRI and dialysis, etc was commissioner for Kupwara's general public.

In the education sector, a new block has been constructed at Government Women's College Baramulla.

The administration further said that under Pradhan Mantri Gram Sadak Yojana (PMGSY), construction of roads from Kashpath to Busgay Tualil Gurez, Rafiabad, Zainageer, Kreei, Tangmarg and Boniyar has been done. (ANI)

