Bhaderwah (Jammu and Kashmir) [India], July 27 (ANI): The Centre has completed 679 houses under the Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana (PMAY) in Jammu and Kashmir's Bhaderwah, the Block Development Officer said.

The implementation of the PMAY in Jammu and Kashmir's Bhaderwah mirrors the government's steadfast commitment to ensuring housing for all. In the financial year 2023-24, 718 beneficiaries were identified, and 679 houses have already been completed, marking a significant milestone in rural infrastructure and welfare.

Bhaderwah Block Development Officer Yasir Ahmed Wani told ANI, "The completion of 679 houses in a single financial year under PMAY is a testament to our team's dedication and the government's vision of 'Housing for All'. Special focus was given to poor and tribal families who were living in unsafe and unhygienic conditions. Today, many of them have permanent homes with proper facilities, which has significantly improved their standard of living."

"We are committed to ensuring 100 per cent saturation of eligible beneficiaries in the coming months," the officer added.

Homeless people are getting homes in the hilly terrains of Bhaderwah under the PMAY. This flagship rural housing scheme has dramatically improved the lives of underprivileged families, particularly those from economically weaker sections, by fulfilling their long-held dream of owning a home.

For residents like Shahdi Lal, a 66-year-old daily wage labourer from Bhaderwah, the scheme has been life-changing.

Shahdi Lal told ANI, "Earlier, I had faced many problems while living in a dilapidated mud wall house with my children and family, particularly during thunderstorms and the rainy season. However, with the government's help, I have now acquired a new house under the PMAY. I thank Prime Minister Narendra Modi and the district administration for providing us with a pucca house."

"At my age, it was no longer possible to build a house with my limited income as a labourer. PMAY has provided a lifeline in the form of a resilient home that withstands the severe cold. It has changed the quality of life for my family," he said.

As the region continues to benefit from the focused implementation of welfare programs, Bhaderwah stands as an example of how effective governance can bring about lasting, grassroots-level transformation. (ANI)

