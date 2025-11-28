Srinagar (Jammu and Kashmir) [India], November 28 (ANI): The Jammu and Kashmir Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB) has registered a Disproportionate Assets case against Malik Tahir Gani, Director of the State Motor Garages Department, after a secret verification allegedly revealed massive assets raised in his and his family's name that were found disproportionate to his known sources of income.

In a detailed statement issued through a Facebook post, the ACB said it initiated a "Secret Verification" based on specific input regarding the alleged accumulation of disproportionate wealth by Malik Tahir Gani, son of Abdul Gani Malik, resident of Sanat Nagar, Srinagar and presently residing at Gandhi Nagar, Jammu.

He is currently serving as Director, State Motor Garages, Jammu and Kashmir.

According to the post, the verification revealed that the suspect while posted in different places/departments like ARTO Anantnag, Pulwama and Director State Motor Garages J&K has raised huge assets in the shape of plots, houses, shops, shopping complexes, bank accounts etc in his name as well as in the name of his family members/ relatives which were found highly disproportionate to his known sources of income.

"On the basis of the verification conducted, a prima facie case of criminal misconduct was found made out against the accused Malik Tahir Gani, Director State Motor Garages, J&K under offences punishable U/S 13(1)(b) r/w Section 13 (2) of the PC Act 1988," the ACB said.

Subsequently, FIR was registered at Police Station ACB Central under Section 13(1)(b) read with Section 13(2) of the Prevention of Corruption Act, 1988

During the investigation, the ACB obtained search warrants for conducting searches from the Hon'ble court of Special Judge Anti-Corruption, Jammu.

Thereafter, searches were conducted by the ACB teams at 04 different locations, including his residential houses at Sanat Nagar, Srinagar, and Hyderpora, Srinagar, his residential quarter at 55-C Gandhi Nagar, Jammu, and his official premises at New Plot, Jammu.

The ACB said incriminating material was recovered and seized during the searches and has been taken into evidence in the case.

Further investigation is still underway. (ANI)

