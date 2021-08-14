Srinagar, Aug 14 (PTI) Jammu and Kashmir on Saturday recorded 135 fresh coronavirus cases that took its infection tally to 3,23,325, officials said.

No new deaths were reported in the union territory. The death toll stands at 4,395, they said.

Of the new cases, 37 were reported from the Jammu division and 98 from the Kashmir division of the union territory, the officials said.

Srinagar district recorded the highest number of fresh cases at 35, followed by 11 in Bandipora.

The number of active COVID-19 cases stands at 1,303 in Jammu and Kashmir. So far, 3,17,627 patients have recovered from the disease, the officials said.

There are 42 mucormycosis (black fungus) cases in the union territory. One fresh case has been reported since last evening, they said.

