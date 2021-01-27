Srinagar, Jan 27 (PTI) Seventy-seven fresh COVID-19 cases took Jammu and Kashmir's tally to 1,24,234 on Wednesday while one more fatality pushed the death toll to 1,931, officials said.

The latest fatality was reported from Kashmir, they said.

Of the fresh cases, 59 were reported from the Kashmir division and 18 from the Jammu division, the officials said.

Srinagar district recorded the highest number of fresh cases at 23, including 12 travellers, followed by 16 in Jammu district, they said.

While eight districts – Bandipora, Rajouri, Doda, Samba, Kishtwar, Poonch, Reasi and Ramban – did not report any fresh cases, 10 others recorded cases in single digits.

The number of active cases in the union territory stands at 1,050 while 1,21,253 patients have recovered so far, the officials said.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)