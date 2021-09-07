Jammu, Sep 7 (PTI) The Jammu and Kashmir administration on Tuesday set up a high-power committee for renaming government educational institutions and roads after martyrs and eminent personalities, officials said.

A seven-member committee has been set up for making recommendations on the representation and proposals for installation of statues and memorial plaques, naming of roads and buildings, Commissioner Secretary, General Administration Department (GAD), Manoj Kumar Dwivedi said.

The panel would be headed by principal secretary home with administrative secretaries from department of rural development and panchayati raj institution, housing and urban development department, director general of police (DGP) CID J-K, general administration development department and secretary culture department and divisional commissioners of Kashmir and Jammu, he said.

The committee may co-opt ad-hoc members for any particular proposal and submit its recommendations for final decision by the Administrative Council, the official said.

