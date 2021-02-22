Jammu, Feb 22 (PTI) The Jammu and Kashmir administration has submitted a Rs 198-crore plan for the development of Samba districts's famous Mansar belt to the Centre under the Swadesh darshan scheme, officials said.

This was revealed by the officials at a meeting headed by Advisor to the Lieutenant Governor Baseer Ahmad Khan to review the ongoing projects of the tourism department, they said

Khan said the LG has called for up-gradation of the existing infrastructure in the Jammu Kashmir Tourism Development Corporation and the same needs to be done at the earliest to cater to the increasing tourist influx, an official spokesman said.

He had a detailed assessment of the robust development plan worth Rs 198 crore for Mansar which has been submitted to the government of India, to be funded under the Swadesh Darshan Scheme, the spokesman said.

Besides, some of the works have already been sanctioned under capex budget which included the development of view points along Sidhra-Mansar and Samba-Mansar routes, construction of gender-based toilets, procuring boats, life jackets and installation of high power illumination etc, he said.

“The LG government is according focused attention on development of various religious and tourist attractions of Jammu region like Shiv Khori, Uttar Behni and Purmandal for their inclusion in larger tourism circuit of the region,” Khan said.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)