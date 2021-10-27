Srinagar (Jammu and Kashmir) [India], October 27 (ANI): The Administrative Council (AC) approved the transfer of 60 Kanal land to the Youth Service and Sports Department for construction of a sports stadium at Kupwara district, informed the Department of Information and Public Relation, Jammu and Kashmir on Wednesday.

According to an official statement, the upcoming stadium will cater to the needs of the local population as well as the youth from the 20 neighboring villages by purposefully engaging 20,000 youth with sporting activities across a number of disciplines.

The decision was made after AC met Jammu and Kashmir's Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha today.

Farooq Khan and Rajeev Rai Bhatnagar, Advisors to the Lieutenant Governor, Dr Arun Kumar Mehta, Chief Secretary of the union territory, and Nitishwar Kumar, Principal Secretary to the LG attended the meeting, the statement added.

During this financial year, an amount of Rs 100 lakhs has also been earmarked for the development of the infrastructure, out of which, Rs 50 lakhs have been allocated to the department to kick-start the works at the earliest, the statement said. (ANI)

