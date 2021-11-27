Pampore (Jammu and Kashmir) [India], November 27 (ANI): Advanced research station for saffron and seed spices, SKUAST-K in Pampore, Jammu and Kashmir, has started training farmers to grow saffron indoor.

While speaking to ANI, Assistant Professor, Niyaz Ahmad, said, "We have been working on indoor saffron cultivation for 4-5 years. It's beneficial for landless farmers. We will popularise it."

"High density, is one of the latest technologies that has been introduced to the farmers. This will help in the high production and quality products of saffron. We have also advised the farmers to do inter-cropping with perennial crops. We have given the farmers lessons and the indoor saffron cultivation," Niyaz added.

Tawseef Ahmad, an Employee, said, "The research unit was established so that the farmers learn the recent technologies. The economy should see a spike. Farmers come here and take lessons."

Abdul Rasheed, a saffron farmer, said, "This was very very important. We learn a lot and we discuss our difficulties. The new technologies will help in increasing the economy." (ANI)

