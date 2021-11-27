Chandigarh, November 27: In a shocking incident, a man allegedly killed his wife on Thursday in Laxmi Nagar of Sahnewal in Ludhiana district on Punjab. According to reports, the accused allegedly strangulated his wife to death after an argument over former's extramarital affair and fled the spot after committing the alleged crime. The couple were married for ten years and had two children together. A case has been registered against the accused and investigation is underway to track him down. Punjab Shocker: Two Boys Arrested for Allegedly Raping Minor Girl in Kharar.

According to a report by the Hindustan Times, the accused, identified as Ram Nishad and his wife, identified as Kiran Devi, used to have frequent arguments as he was seeing other women and spending a lot of money over them. On Thursday also the duo fought, following which the neighbours claim to have seen Nishad leaving the home in a hurry. When the couple's son came home and saw his mother lying unresponsive, he raised an alarm. Punjab Shocker: Two Stab Youth to Death Over Argument Regrading Matchbox in Mohali, Arrested.

Following which the neighbours reached their rented accommodation to find the victim lying on the floor. The police was informed about the incident and case was registered. Nishad has been booked was murder and a case has been filed against him under section 302 of the Indian Penal Code. Attempts are being made by the police to track down and nab the accused in the matter.

