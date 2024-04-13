Visual of the toy balloon recovered near LoC by the police (Photo/ANI)

Jammu (Jammu and Kashmir) [India], April 13 (ANI): An aeroplane-shaped toy balloon with the letters 'PIA' written on it was recovered near the Line of Control (LoC) from the Akhnoor area in Jammu and Kashmir on Saturday, police sources informed.

The PIA stands for Pakistan International Airlines.

It was recovered within the jurisdiction of Border Patrol Police Jogwan, Khour Police Station.

The police team reached the spot and took the toy balloon into its custody.

The police sources said that no other objectionable material was recovered from the spot. Initial investigation has revealed that this balloon has come from the border side as it is close to LoC.

Further investigation is underway into the matter. (ANI)

