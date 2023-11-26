Shopian, November 26: A terrorist associate of Ansar Ghazwat-ul-Hind (AGH) has been arrested along with incriminating material, arms and ammunition at the Habdipora crossing in Jammu and Kashmir on Sunday, officials said. "A terrorist associate of Ansar-Gazwatul-Hind (AGH) has been arrested along with incriminating material, arms and ammunition by a joint team of police, 44 RR and 14 BN CRPF, at Habdipora crossing," Shopian Police said.

Meanwhile, a case under the UA(P) Act was registered at the Shopian police station and further investigation is underway. Earlier in the day, Jammu and Kashmir Police said they had arrested three terrorist associates linked with the proscribed terror outfit Lashkar-e-Taiba and recovered arms, ammunition and other incriminating materials from their possession in Baramulla district. Jammu and Kashmir: DGP RR Swain Issues Stern Warning to Pakistan, Says ‘Indian State Has Will, Resoluteness To Defeat Terror From Across LoC’

On November 25, during joint Naka checking and patrolling with 13 SIKHLI, 185 BN BSF and Baramulla Police at Kalgai near Jhula Foot Bridge, they intercepted two suspected persons coming from Kamalkote towards NHW carrying bags who were identified as Zameer Ahmad Khanday, son of Azeem Khanday resident of Madiyan Kamalkote and Mohammad Naseem Khanday, son of Abdul Majeed Khanday resident of Madiyan Kamalkote, said official. During the search, three Chinese grenades and cash worth Rs 2.5 lakh were recovered from them. To this effect, a FIR under relevant sections of the law was registered at Police Station Uri. Rajouri Encounter: Jammu and Kashmir L-G Manoj Sinha Pays Tributes To Five Army Personnel Martyred in Clash With Terrorists (Watch Video)

During sustained questioning, both the accused disclosed that these illegally acquired grenades and cash had been provided to them by one Manzoor Ahmad Bhatti, the son of Karam Din Bhatti, a resident of Madiyan Kamalkote, so that they could execute any terrorist act. Accordingly, Manzoor Ahmad Bhatti was picked up for questioning. During questioning, he disclosed that he has supplied these illegally acquired grenades and cash to these persons for the commission of terrorist acts and has also kept one hand grenade and cash at a location known to him near his house.

