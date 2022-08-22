Jammu & Kashmir [India], August 22 (ANI): Farmers from the Rajouri district in Jammu & Kashmir have set a great example in apple farming. They are growing many different types of apples on small agricultural lands.

They have also expressed demands for further facilities.

The agricultural land lies in the Gabbar Panchayat in Bughal Block. This cold weather area is located in the heart of the Pir Panjal mountains. The farmers mostly belonging to poor backgrounds, earlier used to harvest maize and wheat. But, now they have shifted to apples and are growing almost all the best types and qualities of apples. Other than apples, they are also growing different types of walnuts.

"These apples are from our farm, they are of very good quality, our Prime Minister Modi has said about developing agriculture, he has also given us land, and we poor people are doing very well by growing apples on it," said a local farmer.

Although, the farmers have been quite happy and satisfied with their business some farmers have expressed demands for a proper Fruit Mandi in the Budhal block. They have said that the Rajouri headquarters is 60 km away from the agricultural land. Because no proper mandi nearby, they have been facing problems in selling their goods in the market.

"We all do apple farming only, but as long as we are not able to sell it properly, how will we benefit, so we request the central government and the district administration to help us with fruit mandi," said a local farmer.

The Horticulture Department said that they too have been playing a vital role. They are trying to provide the farmers with all types of facilities. They are also trying to create awareness among the farmers regarding horticulture. The officers are reaching out to even the remotest hilly areas.

"Apple and walnuts are the two main crops here that we are growing, but the main issue here is regarding the hailstorms, so if crop insurance is brought, more farmers will participate in it, other than that we are providing them with all kinds of technical and financial facilities regarding horticulture by reaching out to remote areas," said horticulture officer Budhal Davinder Singh. (ANI)

