Shopian (Jammu and Kashmir) [India], October 28 (ANI): A vocational training centre started by the Indian Army in the Shopian district of South Kashmir is playing an important role in assisting the women of Shopian in finding jobs and becoming self-sufficient.

At this skill development centre, girls and women from the district are being trained in apple jam, carpet making, Sozni embroidery arts, and driving courses.

Tehleela Jan, coordinator and instructor in the Women Empowerment Entrepreneurship and Skill Development Course ( ESDC), told Ani, "We have conducted a number of courses till now here, which include cutting and tailoring, driving and many more, in which we have till now trained 420 girls and those girls have today opened their own outlets and have now become financially independent."

"We mainly focus on poor and orphan girls in order to generate employment for the needy. Girls are getting inspired by the other girls who are doing courses here and are coming in large numbers," she added.

A student, while talking to ANI, said, "Different courses are being taught here at ESDC Shopian. I am also learning cutting and tailoring from here. The government has helped us become financially independent through this initiative. I am thankful to the whole administration for this initiative."

Local girls lauded this step taken by the Indian army, as these types of skill development centres are helping them learn the basics of tailoring.

Local residents of the area also appreciated this step taken by the army. (ANI)

