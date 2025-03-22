Anantnag (Jammu and Kashmir) [India], March 22 (ANI): Anantnag district administration has demolished an "illegally" constructed house of a person who is allegedly a terrorist handler associated with the banned Lashkar-e-Taiba.

"Anantnag Police, in coordination with the District administration, demolished an illegally constructed house and plinth at Rekha Hassanpora, reclaiming encroached state land. The property belonged to Haroon Rashid Ganie, son of Abdul Rashid Ganie, a known terrorist handler associated with the banned terror outfit Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT)," the police said in a statement.

Also Read | Kharar Shocker: Woman, Lover Rape Her 3-Year-Old Daughter in Punjab, Record Videos of Sex Assault; Arrested.

Earlier this week, Anantnag Police attached properties worth Rs 75 lakhs belonging to two notorious drug peddlers under the provisions of the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act.

According to an official release, acting under Section 68-F of the NDPS Act, the police attached a cement-concreted plinth along with one kanal of land belonging to Tariq Ahmad Lone, son of Mohd Maqbool Lone, a resident of Satkipora. The property, valued at approximately Rs 60 lakhs, was identified as illegally acquired through drug trafficking. The accused is involved in FIR No. 48/2019 under Section 8/20 of the NDPS Act, registered at Police Station Srigufwara.

Also Read | Heathrow Airport Reopens: Air India Resumes Flights at London Airport After Power Outage Triggered by Fire at North Hyde Plant Caused Chaos.

In a separate action, Police Station Bijbehara attached commercial shops belonging to Gulzar Ahmad Rather, son of Gh. Rasool Rather, a resident of Waghama. The attachment was made in connection with FIR No. 227/2024 under Section 8/20 of the NDPS Act, registered at Police Station Bijbehara. The property, valued at Rs 15 lakhs, was confirmed as proceeds of drug-related activities.

"These stringent actions highlight Anantnag Police's firm resolve to eliminate the drug menace and dismantle the financial networks supporting illicit drug trade. The public is urged to cooperate with law enforcement agencies by reporting any drug-related activities, ensuring a safer and drug-free society," the police said in a statement.

Earlier on Wednesday, Chinar Warriors, in a joint operation with Jammu and Kashmir police, recovered and destroyed an Improvised Explosive Device (IED) on the "critical" line of communication along Bandipora-Srinagar road.

"ChinarWarriors in a joint operation with @JmuKmrPolice today, averted a major terror incident, which would have threatened innocent lives of Kashmiri citizens, by recovering and destroying an IED on the critical line of communication along Bandipora - Srinagar Road, Aragam," Chinar Corps, Indian Army said in a post on X on Wednesday. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)