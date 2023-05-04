Srinagar, May 4 (PTI) Democratic Progressive Azad Party (DPAP) chairman Ghulam Nabi Azad on Thursday called on Jammu and Kashmir Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha and discussed matters related to development in the Union Territory.

Azad called on the Lieutenant Governor at Raj Bhavan here, an official spokesman said.

He said the former chief minister discussed with the Lt Governor various important matters with regard to the development of Jammu and Kashmir and welfare of the people.

