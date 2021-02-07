Jammu, Feb 7 (PTI) The Jammu and Kashmir unit of BJP on Sunday adopted a resolution in favour of the Union budget presented recently by the Central government led by Prime Minister Narendra Modi in Parliament, a party release said.

The resolution was adopted in a video conference meeting in which the resolution was presented by BJP Chief Spokesperson Sunil Sethi and seconded by former BJP president and ex-minister Sat Sharma, it said.

“Jammu and Kashmir BJP extends the heartiest thanks to the Prime Minister on the visionary budget 2021-22 by giving Mega Gas pipeline project to the Union Territory and also for sustained financial allocation during the difficult fiscal time post corona (COVID 19) impact.

“J&K BJP notes that the major economies of the world have been shattered because of COVID 19 pandemic but the budget presented by the Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman is a budget for revival of economy and taking India to new growth and Jammu and Kashmir, as always, is a focus of the physical growth,” the resolution read.

It said the party unit puts on record its satisfaction and appreciation for the budgetary allocations which would pave way for the sustained growth of Jammu and Kashmir.

“The Budget (2021-22) is all inclusive, touches upon all lives and lays the foundation of 'Ease of Living' underlining the vision of an 'Atmanirbhar Bharat'. The party also offers its greetings to Finance Minister for her efforts in presenting a farsighted budget that aims at 'Universal Well-Being' during the testing times of Covid-19,” the resolution said.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)