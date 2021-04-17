Srinagar, Apr 17 (PTI) The Jammu and Kashmir unit of the BJP alleged on Saturday that seven members of a political party wearing helmets were present at the site of a recent militant attack in Sopore, and demanded an investigation into it.

A BJP spokesman asked whether the party members knew about the attack beforehand.

"Seven members of a particular political party were wearing cricket helmets when two of our municipal councillors were killed in a militant attack in Sopore in north Kashmir's Baramulla district recently.... Is this political terrorism? Did these seven members already know that there would be a militant attack?" BJP spokesman Altaf Thakur said, without naming the party.

Two municipal councillors and a policeman were killed in the militant attack in Sopore on March 29.

Thakur demanded a thorough investigation into the incident.

"Why were they wearing helmets? Police must investigate it thoroughly," he said.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)