Jammu, Feb 27 (PTI) The Jammu and Kashmir unit of the BJP on Tuesday held a series of meetings at the party headquarters here to deliberate on the party strategy for the upcoming Lok Sabha elections in the Union Territory (UT).

BJP national general secretary in-charge of J&K Tarun Chugh, along with J&K party president Ravinder Raina, chaired day-long separate meetings which was attended by Union Minister Jitendra Singh and MP Jugal Kishore, among others, a party leader said.

Also Read | Home Minister Amit Shah Says World Has Taken Note of Development Under PM Narendra Modi in Ten Years.

Both Singh and Kishore have won Udhampur and Jammu Lok Sabha seats in 2014 and 2019 general elections respectively for the party.

They took part in the election committee meeting which was convened to discuss the probable candidates for the five parliamentary seats of Jammu and Kashmir, the leader said, adding the Union minister returned to Delhi after attending the meeting in the morning.

Also Read | Thane Shocker: HSC Student Dies by Suicide After College Seniors Strip Him Naked, Record His Nude Video in Murbad; Five Arrested.

The BJP spokesman said the party also held meetings of state election management committee, party sankalp patra, state mahila self help group, state mahila morcha group and mahila morcha state office-bearers.

Chugh and Raina also chaired meetings with office-bearers of the party's yuva morcha, Scheduled Caste morcha and Lok Sabha and Vidhan Sabha prabharis among others.

The meetings discussed in detail various aspects of election management for the upcoming parliamentary elections, the leader said.

He said the participants were told that they have to be in election mode till the last day of election and ensure the best result of party in all the five parliamentary seats of Jammu and Kashmir.

Meanwhile, the BJP said the party will install 370 boxes across 285 blocks in the UT to receive public suggestions for Lok Sabha constituencies in Jammu and Kashmir.

Launching the ‘Sankalp patra suggestion campaign' and ‘Developed India – Modi's guarantee campaign', Chugh said the citizens of J&K can also register their suggestions through a dedicated mobile phone number.

Chugh said the illustrious public welfare and development works done under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi will be extended to all the Lok Sabha constituencies under 'Developed India-Modi's Guarantee' through 1000 chariots.

The video van will also work to connect the people with the party along with asking for suggestions from the public.

Raina said the BJP has initiated a grand exercise to reach out to the people at their door steps to know their suggestions, collect them and carry them to the party leadership.

He said the drive would be carried out in all the 20 administrative districts of Jammu and Kashmir and completed by March 15.

“The BJP will organise 370 programmes in 285 blocks by putting the suggestion box in each of these blocks. The BJP workers will visit every area of the region to collect the suggestions and ensure that these reach to Modi,” he said.

Another party leader Ashish Sood said a manifesto committee has been constituted to list all the issues of Jammu and Kashmir.

J&K BJP chief spokesperson Sunil Sethi will be the in-charge of the committee having eight members.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)