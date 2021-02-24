Jammu, Feb 24 (PTI) The Jammu & Kashmir unit of the BJP will hold a meeting of its working committee in Reasi district's Katra town on March 7 to review the party's current policies and formulate strategies for forthcoming programmes.

This was disclosed by J&K BJP president Ravinder Raina while conducting a meeting of senior party leaders in Jammu on Wednesday, its office bearers said.

Prior to the working committee meet, a meeting of office bearers of the party will be held on March 6, they said.

The BJP holds these office bearers' and working committee meetings at regular intervals to have a detailed review of the party's ongoing development and political policies, implementation of public welfare schemes, formulation of important strategies and to discuss the forthcoming party programmes, they added.

The meeting chaired by Raina in Jammu was attended by J&K BJP general secretary (Organisation) Ashok Kaul and other top leaders.

Kaul said the office bearers' and the working committee meetings would provide an opportunity to introspect on the party's present working and formulate strategies for the future.

