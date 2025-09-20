Akhnoor (Jammu and Kashmir) [India], September 20 (ANI): The 134th Battalion of the Border Security Force (BSF) on Saturday organised a free Veterinary Medical Camp under the 'flood relief programme' at village Rakh Kharoon in Akhnoor district.

The camp was held in the presence of Sh. Ajay Bhatt, 2IC 134 Bn BSF, Sh. Jigmeth Angchok, DC 134 Bn BSF, Sh. Amar Singh Yadav, DC 134 Bn BSF, Dr. Luna Ram, AC/VAT Sector SBN, and Dr. Renu Jamwal from the Veterinary Hospital in Akhnoor.

Also Read | Udhampur Encounter: Army Soldier Injured As Another Gunfight Breaks Out in Jammu and Kashmir’s Dudu area.

Veterinary assistance was provided to villagers from Sidharwan, Garkhal, Jajiyal, Rakh Kharoon, Fattu Kotli, Rajpura, and Dab Sudan.

While speaking to ANI, Ajay Bhatt, 2IC 134 Bn BSF, said the BSF organised a free veterinary medical camp in a border area, which was affected by recent floods.

Also Read | 'Warhorse That Carried Pride of Nation Into Skies': IAF to Retire MiG-21 on September 26, Honouring Six Decades of Distinguished Service (Watch Video).

"The camp aims to provide medical treatment, including surgeries and medications, to livestock that were injured or fell ill during the floods. The camp is staffed by BSF doctors and veterinary doctors from a government hospital in Akhnoor," the 134 Bn BSF said.

A total of 227 sick domestic animals belonging to 44 animal owners were examined and provided free medicines. Special emphasis was laid on the timely treatment of animals affected by post-flood conditions.

Additionally, free door-to-door veterinary assistance was extended to villagers who could not attend the camp. This initiative aimed to safeguard livestock health and support local farmers whose livelihoods were impacted by the recent floods.

Meanwhile, in a humanitarian gesture following flash floods and landslides across Jammu and Kashmir, the Indian Army's 26 Rashtriya Rifles unit has organised a five-day free medical camp under Operation Sadbhavana in the Bhalesa area of Doda district.

The medical outreach, launched to assist the flood-affected residents, has already attended to over 100 patients, with doctors and medical staff available on site to provide continuous healthcare services, including free medicines.

While speaking to ANI, Salma, Sub District Hospital, Gandoh, said, "Such camps should be organised more frequently so that the people can benefit. People are receiving free medicines, and doctors and medical teams are available...More than 100 patients have visited till now...People need to help each other..."

Meanwhile, Jammu and Kashmir continues to deal with the aftermath of persistent heavy rainfall. (ANI)

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)