Bhaderwah (Jammu and Kashmir) [India], July 25 (ANI): The Modified Apple Dynasty Scheme (MADS), a Centre-sponsored initiative, is changing the lives of orchard farmers in Jammu and Kashmir. A 68-year-old progressive farmer from Bhaderwah, Jaswant Singh Manhas, is a shining example of its success.

The Modified Apple Dynasty Scheme, a visionary initiative sponsored by the Centre, is bringing about a silent revolution in the apple orchards of Jammu and Kashmir. Designed to boost productivity, enhance quality, and increase income for orchard farmers, the scheme is already making a tangible difference on the ground.

Also Read | Bihar Assembly Monsoon Session 2025: Ruckus Continues on Last Day of Session; CM Nitish Kumar Mocks Opposition Black Attire Protest, Says 'Everyone Is Doing Same Thing Daily' (Watch Video).

In 2022, Jaswant Singh Manhas' decision to improve his livelihood and embrace innovation. Motivated by the vision of sustainable and profitable farming, he applied for the Modified Apple Dynasty Scheme (MADS) for his 2 kanal orchard. With technical guidance and unwavering support from the Department of Horticulture, he adopted the Ultra High-Density Apple Plantation (UHDAP) model --a modern, climate-resilient method that promises higher yields, better-quality produce, and early fruiting.

The total project cost amounted to Rs 4 lakh, and Jaswant was eligible for a 50 per cent government subsidy. By 2023, he received Rs 2 lakh reimbursement, significantly reducing his financial burden and enabling him to invest in quality saplings, drip irrigation, and proper training.

Also Read | Ullu, ALTT, Desiflix, Hulchal, Gulab App Among 24 Apps and Websites Banned by Indian Government for Showing Objectionable Content Including Soft Porn; Full List Here.

Today, his orchard showcases neatly planted, high-yielding apple trees, promising returns far greater than traditional methods. With reduced gestation periods and increased productivity, Jaswant is confident of not only recovering his investment soon but also achieving sustained income for years to come.

Jaswant said, "The Modified Apple Dynasty Scheme has been a game-changer for farmers like me. Earlier, farming was full of uncertainties, but now I see a bright future ahead. I encourage all orchardists to come forward and make the most of this opportunity."

The success of Jaswant Singh Manhas is just one among many. Through initiatives like MADS, the Central government is ushering in a new era of agriculture prosperity in Jammu and Kashmir where tradition meets technology, and innovation leads the way to rural empowerment.

Jaswant Singh said, "Last year, I was just starting out, and the crop wasn't much. But I remained committed to organic practices and trusted the process. This year, I had a bumper crop, and the quality of apples is something I've never seen before."

Throughout his journey, the Horticulture Department stood by him at every step. "Whenever I faced any issue in my orchard, the department not only gave expert guidance but also visited my field. Their support was like a backbone to my success," he added

Today, Jaswant Singh Manhas is more than a successful farmer -- he's a symbol of how government support, scientific methods, and farmer dedication can work together to bring real change. His story is encouraging more farmers in Bhaderwah and beyond to embrace organic, high-density farming under government-backed schemes.

The Modified Apple Dynasty Scheme is not just helping farmers grow apples; it's helping them grow income and a sustainable future.

Farmer Mohammed Ayoub said, "We spend at least six months a year here, so there is good employment. You save money because when we go out, we spend more. Here, the more you earn, the more you save. Planting pears and planting walnuts, we have also learned a lot from them."

Horticulture Development Officer Rohan Kumar told ANI, "We have done Ultra High Dynasty Apple Plantation in two channels for the progressive farmer. His plantation took place in 2023."

He added that the plantation is generating five times the income.

"The Prime Minister's slogan is 'farmers who are beneficiaries, their income should be doubled'. It generates five times more income, not double, and we have planted strawberries in the space in between. They have also generated income from this. So that too is our scheme, in which they got strawberry planted on a fifty per cent subsidy," he said.

The Horticulture Development Officer added that the problem of low water availability was addressed with the HDP scheme.

"One problem was that they had a low scope of water. HDP is a scheme in which we have given them a portable geo-tank with a 50 per cent subsidy. So it will be our endeavour to see this, whoever else we have and want to plant a garden. Those who have more land lying idle should come to this plantation and whatever income they mean," he said. (ANI)

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)