Srinagar (Jammu and Kashmir) [India], May 24 (ANI): Jammu and Kashmir Chief Secretary Arun Kumar Mehta on Wednesday launched the Public Services Guarantee Act (PSGA) auto-appeal system for 103 services offered by different government departments through eUnnat dashboard.

"Dr Arun Kumar Mehta today launched the PSGA auto-appeal system for 103 services offered by different government departments through the eUnnat dashboard in the presence of Commissioner Secretary GAD, Sanjeev Verma; Commissioner Secretary IT, Prerna Puri and Secretary Revenue, Piyush Singla," an official statement said.

Also Read | Manipur: PWD Minister Konthoujam Govindas' House Vandalised by Irad Mob in Bishnupur District.

According to the officials, the system shall trigger an appeal to appellate authorities once the timelines specified under the Public Services Guarantee Act (PSGA) for availing these services are breached of them.

"Dr Mehta complimented the IT Department for integrating the feature in the vital digital services offered by these Departments to the citizens. He observed that this feature is going to act as a turning point in maintaining transparency and accountability in the delivery of services to the public and eradicating corruption," the official statement said.

Also Read | Delhi Road Accident: DTC Driver Bus Loses Control, Hits Five Vehicles in New Friends Colony; One Dead, Five Injured (See Pics).

"It would ensure the prevalence of discipline on the part of both public servants and applicants themselves. He made out that any sort of indiscipline or breach of timelines in providing the services would attract a penalty as per the PSGA," J-K Chief Secretary Mehta said.

On the occasion, it was brought out that the delivery of services through online mode has greatly reduced the waiting period for the processing of applications.

"It was revealed that the bulk of applications in the Revenue, Social Welfare and Housing Departments pertain to such applications and it is going to benefit a large number of people on a daily basis," the statement said.

Officials said that the majority of services belong to Departments providing important day-to-day services to the public and constitute the bulk of G2C services provided here.

Some of the significant services brought under the Auto-appeal system are the Issuance of Category Certificates by the Tehsildar. It also includes Income, Property, Character, and Legal Heir Certificates as well. Moreover attestation of Mutations, and acquiring of Fard and Revenue Extracts from the Tehsil Offices across J&K too had been brought under this appellate system, the statement mentioned.

In addition the services like Issuance of a Job Card under MGNREGA, obtaining Water Connection from Jal Shakti, obtaining marriage assistance, financial assistance under LadliBeti or Pensions from the Social Welfare Department, obtaining Birth Certificate, Death certificate, Street Vending (Rehri) Licence from H&UDD, obtaining of Credit Cards by Artisans, Weavers from the Industries and Commerce Department too form part of the Auto-appeal system launched today by the Chief Secretary here, it added. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)