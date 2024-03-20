Jammu, March 20 (PTI) The Jammu and Kashmir Board of School Education (BOSE) was forced to postpone the Class 12th annual examination on Wednesday after the candidates were mistakenly given question papers of Class 11th across the Union Territory (UT).

The BOSE will investigate the circumstances that led to such a mistake, officials said.

Also Read | Haryana Factory Explosion: Five Workers Killed in Boiler Blast at Auto Parts Manufacturing Facility in Rewari; Case Registered Against Owners.

The Class 12th students were mistakenly given question papers of Physical Education meant for Class 11th due to packaging error, the officials said.

The BOSE subsequently decided to postpone today's Class 12th examination across the UT.

Also Read | Lok Sabha Elections 2024: LJPR President Chirag Paswan To Contest LS Polls From Bihar's Hajipur.

The Physical Education paper has been cancelled, and a new date will be announced soon, the official said.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)