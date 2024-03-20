Patna, March 20: Lok Janshakti Party Ram Vilas (LJPR) President Chirag Paswan on Wednesday announced that he will contest the Lok Sabha election from the Hajipur constituency. He said that the decision was taken during the meeting of the party’s Parliamentary Board held in Patna.

“During the meeting, the board members of the party unanimously finalised my name as an NDA candidate to contest the Lok Sabha election from Hajipur. It is the workplace of my father Ram Vilas Paswan. I will contest the Lok Sabha election 2024 from this seat,” Paswan said. Lok Sabha Election 2024: NDA Partners Seal Seat-Sharing Deal in Bihar; BJP to Contest 17 Seats, JD(U) 16, Chirag Pawan's LJP 5

He said that the members of the Parliamentary Board also gave him the full authority to take decisions on behalf of the party. “We are contesting on the five seats in Bihar and the names of other candidates will be announced in the next few days,” he said. Lok Sabha Elections 2024: Reached Agreement on Seat-Sharing, Claims LJP-Ram Vilas Chief Chirag Paswan After Meeting BJP Chief JP Nadda

On Pashupati Kumar Paras who is also claiming to contest from Hajipur seat, Chirag Paswan said: “I am ready to take every challenge in the coming days. My uncle (Pashupati Kumar Paras) always said that he would stay with Prime Minister Narendra Modi till his last breath. So, this is the time to prove that he is with PM Modi.”

