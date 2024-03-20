Rewari, March 20: Five workers injured in a boiler blast at an auto parts manufacturing facility in Haryana's Rewari have succumbed to burn injuries, police said on Wednesday. The deceased have been identified as Ajay, Vijay, Pankaj, Ramu, and Rajesh - all from Uttar Pradesh, they said. Following the deaths, a case under IPC section 304 (for culpable homicide not amounting to murder) has been registered against the owner, management, and contractors of the manufacturing unit.

Nearly 40 workers suffered burn injuries in the explosion incident that took place at the factory located in Dharuhera area of Rewari on March 16. Upon receiving the information about the incident, a team of police reached the spot and the injured were shifted to the trauma centre in Rewari. "Five of the workers injured in the boiler blast incident have died. All five of them are from Uttar Pradesh," DSP Narendra Sangwan told ANI. Rewari Blast: 100 Factory Workers Injured After Boiler Explodes at Factory in Haryana (Watch Videos)

"As many as 39 workers had suffered burn injuries in the explosion incident and were shifted to nearby hospitals. Some of them had to be shifted to PGI Rohtak and were later referred to Safdarjung Hospital and are undergoing treatment. Most of the victims are from UP and Bihar," the senior officer said. Rewari Blast: Boiler Burst in Spare Parts Factory in Haryana Injures 40 Workers, Disturbing Videos Surface

"Based on a complaint lodged by a worker, a case under Section 304 of IPC (for culpable homicide not amounting to murder) has been registered against the factory owner, management, and contractors," the DSP said. Meanwhile, a Special Investigation Team (SIT) has also been formed for further investigation into the incident.

