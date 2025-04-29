Jammu and Kashmir, India, April 29 (ANI): Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister Omar Abdullah chaired a meeting on Tuesday to review preparedness for the summer season in the union territory.

"Chaired a meeting at the Civil Secretariat, Jammu, to review summer preparedness across departments. Took stock of ongoing arrangements and directed necessary measures to ensure a smooth summer season," posted Omar Abdullah on X.

Also Read | PM Narendra Modi's Emergency War Room Meet With Rajnath Singh, NSA, CDS and Chiefs of All Armed Forces in Progress, Decisive Strike on Terror Looms (Watch Video).

In another post, the Jammu Kashmir CM said that he reviewed summer preparedness at the Civil Secretariat to ensure a seamless season ahead.

Earlier on Monday, Omar Abdullah condemned the recent Pahalgam attack and said that for the first time in 26 years, he was seeing people in the region united against the violence.

Also Read | Delhi School Fee Regulation Bill: Rekha Gupta Led-Cabinet Approves Bill to Regulate Fee in Private Schools; Heavy Penalty for Violators.

"I have never seen people come out to protest against an attack like this... people said not in my name," Abdullah said while addressing a special session at the Jammu and Kashmir legislative assembly.

Abdullah further said he did not know how he would apologise to the families of the victims of the attack, as he was unable to send them home safely.

Strongly denouncing the attack, Abdullah questioned those responsible, saying, "Whoever did this says they did it for us, but I want to ask: Did we approve it? Did we tell them to do this? We are totally not with this attack."

He further emphasised the need for unity to end violence and terrorism. "In every bad situation, we should look for a ray of hope, but it's very difficult to find such a light in these times... But for the first time in 26 years, I have seen the people of Jammu and Kashmir coming out condemning the attack, saying that it was not done in my name... Violence and terrorism can only end when we are all united... We should not take any such step which pushes people away... no remark, no action of any kind."

While acknowledging the role of security measures, Abdullah stated that militancy could only be truly defeated when people unite against it.

Meanwhile, the Jammu and Kashmir Assembly passed a resolution condemning the Pahalgam Terrorist Attack, following which the Assembly proceedings were adjourned sine die.

Jammu and Kashmir Deputy Chief Minister Surinder Choudhary moved a resolution to condemn the Pahalgam terror attack and endorsed the diplomatic measures announced by the Union Government after the Cabinet Committee on Security meeting.

The resolution emphasised the attack as an assault on the values of "Kashmiriyat", the Constitution, and the spirit of unity, peace, and harmony in Jammu and Kashmir and expressed full solidarity with the victims and their families, offering condolences to those affected.

The attack in Pahalgam is one of the deadliest attacks in the Valley since the 2019 Pulwama strike, in which 40 CRPF jawans were killed. Following the Pahalgam terror attack, India has taken strong measures against Pakistan for its support of cross-border terrorism. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)