India News | J-K CM Omar Abdullah Supports Decisive Fight Against Terrorism, Cautions Harming Innocents

Jammu, Apr 27 (PTI) Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister Omar Abdullah on Sunday supported decisive fight against terrorism and its origin but cautioned against any misplaced action that alienates people who have voiced their concerns over innocent killings after the Pahalgam terror attack.

Abdullah's remarks came amid a major crackdown on the terror ecosystem, including the blasting of nine residential houses belonging to active terrorists and their overground workers, and the questioning of hundreds of persons across Kashmir valley in the aftermath of the April 22 Pahalgam terror attack.

As many as 26 persons, mostly tourists, were killed in the attack that sparked an unprecedented outrage and spontaneous protests in the valley – a never-seen-before development in the history of over three-decade-long terrorism in the region.

In a post on X, Abdullah said, "After the Pahalgam terror attack, there must be a decisive fight against terrorism and its origin. The people of Kashmir have come out openly against terrorism and the murder of innocent people, they did this freely & spontaneously.

"It's time to build on this support and avoid any misplaced action that alienates people. Punish the guilty, show them no mercy but don't let innocent people become collateral damage.”

On Saturday, Abdullah questioned Pakistan's offer to join any "neutral and transparent" probe into the terror attack in Pahalgam.

His statement came in response to Pakistan Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif's remarks, "The recent tragedy in Pahalgam is yet another example of this perpetual blame game, which must come to a grinding halt. Continuing with its role as a responsible country, Pakistan is open to participating in any neutral, transparent and credible investigation."

Abdullah had told reporters in Ramban, "First they (Pakistan) did not accept that something happened in Pahalgam. Then they even said it was done by India. They were the ones who first accused us, so it's difficult to say anything about them."

Asked about Sharif's remarks, Abdullah said, "I do not want to comment much on their (Pakistani leaders) statements. I regret the incident, which should not have happened."

