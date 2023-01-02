General Manoj Pande, COAS visited troops deployed along the Line of Control in Kupwara Sector. (Photo/ANI)

Kupwara, (Jammu and Kashmir) [India], January 1 (ANI): On the occasion of New Year 2023, India's Army Chief General Manoj Pande visited troops deployed at various locations in High Altitude areas along the Line of Control in the Kupwara Sector.

The Chief of the Army Staff (COAS) interacted with the troops and extended New Year wishes to all ranks and their families.

Indian Army deployed along LoC in Uri sector continued patrolling in harsh winter conditions.

"We are doing our duty to keep the nation safe. Till the time we're deployed here no infiltration attempt can be successful. No challenge big enough for a soldier," Army personnel told ANI.

"These jawans are patrolling of fence despite heavy snowfall and minus temperature. They can't give any chance to the enemies to cross the fence, where chances of ceasefire violations are very high in this area," said Army Major at LOC. (ANI)

