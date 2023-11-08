Rajouri (Jammu and Kashmir) [India], November 8 (ANI): The Community Health Centre (CHC) in Kandi, situated in the Kotranka subdivision of Jammu and Kashmir Rajouri district, is providing essential health care facilities to underserved communities in the remote and hilly areas of the Pir Panjal Range.

Over 85% of the people living in the Kandi Kotranaka sub-division are below the poverty line. The Health Department provides basic facilities at the CHC Centre in Kandi to these poor patients under the 'Ayushman Bharat Pradhan Mantri Jan Arogya Yojana (AB-PMJAY) SEHAT scheme'. Under this scheme, free check-ups, free medicines, all types of testing, and ambulance services are all provided free of charge to the people.

Improvements have been made to all types of testing facilities in the far-flung areas of CHC Kandi to better serve the poor patients. Services are provided on the doorstep, including X-rays, ECGs, ultrasounds, dental care, and all emergency services, an official said.

The Block Medical Officer (BMO) of the Community Health Centre (CHC) in Kandi, Dr Vinod Kumar Bhat, while talking to ANI, said that in response to severe cold conditions in the Kandi and Pir Panjal areas, necessary precautions have been taken to ensure the well-being of all employees, including the provision of essential medicines.

"Our Kandi and Pir Panjal areas are experiencing severe colds right now. The mountains are covered with snow, and under such conditions, we have alerted all our employees. We have kept all the necessary medicines with us and have supplied them as well. There should be no shortage of any kind. Whether someone needs to undergo surgery, needs other facilities, or needs the facilities of a health centre, we are providing all of that. I am personally going to them, checking their cards, and identifying the patients myself and through employees, and we are providing them relief ourselves," Bhat told ANI.

"Whether someone has to undergo surgery or has a leg fracture, they are all getting treatment for free. So, we are very happy that we are serving humanity," he further added. (ANI)

