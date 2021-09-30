Jammu, Sep 30 (PTI) A court in Jammu and Kashmir on Thursday awarded 10 years imprisonment to a man for involving in drug peddling in Ramban district of the union territory.

The session court of Ramban also imposed a fine of Rs 1 lakh on Abid Ahmed Sofi of Anantnag district for committing the crime in 2017.

According to the police, the case was registered in police station Banihal on October 20, 2017, after a police party deputed at the Railway crossing intercepted a car and arrested Sofi. During the search, they recovered 50 to 60 kilograms of poppy concealed by him inside his car.

Accordingly, an investigation was carried out by police and a case was lodged in the court of sessions judge.

