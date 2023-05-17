Pulwama (Jammu and Kashmir) [India], May 17 (ANI): A Central Reserve Police Force Personnel on Wednesday allegedly died by suicide in the Awantipora area of Pulwama district, an official said.

According to the official, the deceased personnel shot himself with his own service rifle.

His body has been transferred to a nearby hospital for autopsy.

Further details are awaited in this matter.

Earlier last month a Central Reserve Police Force officer died allegedly by suicide as he shot himself with an AK-47 rifle in Odisha's Raighar.

The officer was identified as Sunil Kumar who was posted as 2IC in the CRPF's 4th Battalion.

"A Central Reserve Police Force officer died allegedly by suicide by shooting himself with an AK-47 rifle in the bathroom of his office in Raighar, Odisha. The officer was identified as Sunil Kumar," the official said. (ANI)

