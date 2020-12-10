Srinagar (Jammu and Kashmir) [India], December 10 (ANI): With the fifth phase of polling for the District Development Council (DDC) elections in Jammu and Kashmir underway, Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) chief Mehbooba Mufti on Thursday alleged that security forces have cordoned off Matribugh village in Shopian and are not allowing people to come out to vote.

"Security forces have cordoned off Matribugh in Shopian and are not allowing people to come out to vote on the pretext of inputs about the presence of militants. In a brazen display of power, armed forces are being used to rig this election and favour a particular party," tweeted Mufti.

Also Read | Google CEO Sundar Pichai Apologises for Departure of Top AI Researcher.

Earlier on Wednesday, the former chief minister alleged that she has been illegally detained at her Gupkar residence by the Union Territory administration.

"Illegally detained today for the third time in less than a fortnight. Too much democracy indeed. If my movements are curbed due to "security concerns" then why are BJP ministers allowed to campaign freely in Kashmir while I've been asked to wait until the culmination of DDC elections?" Mufti tweeted.

Also Read | ‘Defence Minister Should Conduct Surgical Strikes’: Sanjay Raut Takes A Jibe at Modi Govt Over Raosaheb Danve’s Claim of Pakistan and China Being Behind Farmers’ Protest.

The polls are underway in 37 constituencies, 20 in Jammu and 17 in Kashmir divisions. Besides, voting is also being held for 58 sarpanch and 218 panch seats.

In 17 DDC constituencies of the Kashmir division, 155 candidates are in the fray, including 30 women, whereas in Jammu, 144 candidates are in the fray, including 40 women.

The DDC election is being held in eight phases and will continue till December 19. The counting of votes will take place on December 22. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)