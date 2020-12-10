Mumbai, December 10: Shiv Sena MP Sanjay Raut on Thursday lashed out at the Narendra Modi government over Union Minister of State for Food and Public Distribution Raosaheb Danve's comments alleging the role of Pakistan and China in the ongoing farmers' protest. Sanjay Raut said that the Defence Minister should immediately conduct a surgical strike on China and Pak.

Raut stated, "If a Union minister has information that China and Pakistan have a hand behind farmers agitation, then, the Defence Minister should immediately conduct a surgical strike on China & Pak. The President, PM, HM & Chiefs of the Armed Forces should discuss this issue seriously." Farmers' Agitation: China, Pakistan Have Hand in Farmers' Protest, Claims Union Minister Raosaheb Danve.

On Wednesday, Danve claimed that the ongoing farmers' agitation against the Centre's farm laws had the backing of Pakistan and China." The farmers' agitation that is taking place in Delhi is not that of farmers. The Central government is ready to spend for the benefit of our farmers. Countries like China and Pakistan have a hand behind these protests," Danve said while addressing a gathering at the inauguration of a Primary Health Centre in Maharashtra's Aurangabad. Farmers' Protest: Centre, In Proposal Sent to Farmers, Says 'Ready to Give Written Assurance on Continuing MSP'.

Danve's statement came amid the mass agitation taking place in and around the national capital. Farmers from across the country, mostly from Punjab and other northern states, are protesting three of the Centre's farm laws that were passed in Parliament on September by voice vote, despite objection by opposition parties.

