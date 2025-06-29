Kathua (Jammu and Kashmir) [India], June 29 (ANI): The District Social Welfare Department, Kathua, in collaboration with Artificial Limbs Manufacturing Corporation of India (ALIMCO) organised a Prosthetic Aids Distribution Programme, which included scooters, tricycles, hearing aids, and other materials, at the Day Care Centre here.

The event was graced by MLA Dr. Bharat Bhushan, who personally distributed various assistive devices, including prosthetic aids, tricycles, wheelchairs, and motorised scooters, to the specially abled beneficiaries.

Also Read | Bhopal's Aishbagh Railway Overbridge Sparks Outrage Over Hazardous Design; MP CM Mohan Yadav Suspends 8 Engineers, Orders Inquiry.

Dr. Bharat Bhushan appreciated the initiative and congratulated his team for the work and said, "So far, we have distributed almost 28 Scooters. We have given walking sticks to blind kids and hearing aids to those who face hearing issues."

He emphasised that disabled individuals are an integral part of our society and must be supported with equal opportunities and resources for their holistic development. While discussing electronic scooters, he added that to ease the burden of petrol on driving a scooter, the department is considering introducing electronic scooters.

Also Read | Supaul Food Poisoning: 80 Fall Ill After Eating Mid-Day Meals in Bihar, Children Allege Khichdi Prepared Under MDM Made From Rotten Rice.

Rita Kumari, who received a scooter, shared that she used to face numerous problems before. "It will be easier to commute", she added and expressed hope that now she can start working as well.

Chanchala Devi, who also received a Scooter, said, "I am very happy". She informed that she has to take help from another person for travelling, and the scooter has solved that problem.

The main objective of the programme was to empower persons with disabilities by enabling them to lead a life of dignity, mobility, and self-reliance. The distribution of these aids will help improve their daily functioning and allow them to participate more actively in society.

This programme reflected a strong commitment towards inclusive development and empowerment of all sections of society. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)