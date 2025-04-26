Doda (Jammu and Kashmir) [India], April 26 (ANI): Enforcing the orders of central government following Pahalgam terror attack, Doda administration on Saturday directed all the Pakistani nationals residing in the district to leave the country.

The district's administration, in compliance with the central government order, asked the Pakistani nationals to contact Foreigners' Registration Office to submit all necessary documents and papers and leave the country within the timeline provided in the government order.

"All Pakistani nationals are required to contact their Foreigners' Registration Office (FRO) in SSP Office, Doda and submit all necessary documents and papers. Pakistani nationals are directed to strictly follow the timeline mentioned in the said Government Order for leaving India," a notification from District administration of Dada read.

As part of the countermeasures following the Pahalgam terror attack, the central government revoked all categories of visas issued to Pakistani citizens, except long-term visas, diplomatic and official visas, with immediate effect from April 27.

However, medical visas issued to Pakistani nationals will be valid only till April 29.

"The Government of India has revoked all existing Visas issued to Pakistani nationals, except Long Term Visas, Diplomatic and Official visas, with immediate effect from 27th April 2025. Medical Visas issued to Pakistani nationals will be valid only till 29th April 2025," the Ministry of Home Affairs said in a statement.

The fresh decision taken by the MHA marks a sweeping policy shift aimed at tightening border security and regulating the presence of Pakistani nationals within the country following the deadly April 22 Pahalgam terror attack that killed 26 tourists.

Following the decision, Union Home Minister Amit Shah held telephonic consultations with the chief ministers of all states, directing them to identify Pakistani nationals currently residing in their respective territories, and instructed to take immediate steps to ensure the prompt deportation of these individuals.

The government's action is seen as part of a broader national security initiative, with officials emphasising the need for strict enforcement and coordination among state and central agencies to carry out the directive effectively.

This comes amid uproar over terrorists attacking tourists at Baisaran meadow in Pahalgam on April 22, killing 25 Indian nationals and one Nepali citizen while leaving several others injured. (ANI)

