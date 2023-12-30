Kupwara (Jammu and Kashmir) [India], December 30 (ANI): An earthquake of 3.6 magnitude hit the Kupwara district of Jammu and Kashmir on Saturday, said the National Centre for Seismology.

The earthquake occurred at 4:57 p.m. IST (Indian Standard Time) at a depth of 5 km.

Also Read | Himachal Pradesh CM Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu Asks Departments Not To Buy Diesel and Petrol Vehicles From January 1.

"Earthquake of Magnitude: 3.6, Occurred on 30-12-2023, 16:57:41 IST, Lat: 34.43 and Long: 74.22, Depth: 5 km, Region: Kupwara, Jammu and Kashmir," the National Centre for Seismology posted on X.

No casualties were reported in the earthquake.

Also Read | Jalna-Mumbai Vande Bharat Express Flagged Off by PM Narendra Modi Amid Cheers and Claps (Watch Video).

Earlier on Friday, an earthquake of magnitude 4.6 on the Richter Scale jolted Manipur's Ukhrul, the NCS said. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)