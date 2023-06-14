Jammu and Kashmir [India], June 14 (ANI): An earthquake of 4.3 magnitude hit Katra town in Jammu-Kashmir in the wee hours of Wednesday.

According to the National Centre for Seismology, the earthquake occurred at 2:20 at a depth of 10 km, 81 km ENE of Katra.

"An earthquake with a magnitude of 4.3 on the Richter Scale hit 81km ENE of Katra, Jammu and Kashmir at around 2.20 am today," the National Centre for Seismology said in a tweet.

Earlier on June 11, an earthquake of 3.2 magnitude hit the West Kameng district of Arunachal Pradesh.

On June 9, an earthquake of 3.9 magnitude struck the Union Territory of Ladakh in the morning. (ANI)

