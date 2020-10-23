Jammu (Jammu and Kashmir) [India], October 23 (ANI): Jammu and Kashmir Election Authority has issued instructions regarding electoral rolls for all Panchayats.

The Election Authority, Jammu and Kashmir Panchayati Raj Act 1989 directed, "The Electoral Roll for every District Development Council Constituency shall consist of the electoral rolls for all the Panchayat Halqas comprised within that District Development Council Constituency and it shall not be necessary to prepare or revise separately the electoral roll for any such District Development Council Constituency.

"The Authority further directed that updation of electoral rolls of the constituent Panchayat Halqa of a District Development Council shall be done under the provisions of Sub-Rule 4 of the Rule 4 of the Jammu and Kashmir Panchayati Raj Rules 1996 and EROs and AEROs appointed under the proviso to Sub-Rule 4(1) of Rule 4 shall perform all electoral roll related functions for their respective constituent Panchayat Halqas," the press statement from DIPR JK read.

The Election Authority of Jammu and Kashmir has issued these directions in exercise of powers vested under Section 36 of the Jammu and Kashmir Panchayati Raj Act 1989, read along with Rule 108-C of the Jammu and Kashmir Panchayati Raj Rules 1996, the press statement added. (ANI)

