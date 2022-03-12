Srinagar (Jammu and Kashmir) [India], March 12 (ANI): One terrorist has been killed in an encounter that broke out at Nechama, Rajwar area of Handwara on Saturday morning, said Kashmir Zone Police.

The Kashmir Zone Police tweeted from its official Twitter handle, "#Encounter has started at Nechama, Rajwar area of #Handwara. Police and security forces are on the job. Further details shall follow. @JmuKmrPolice."

The encounter operation is underway.

In Ganderbal region, one Lashkar-e-Taiba terrorist was gunned down by the Jammu and Kashmir police.

Further details are awaited. (ANI)

