Baramulla (Jammu and Kashmir) [India], November 27 (ANI): A fire broke out at the People's Educational Trust (PET) in Jammu Kashmir's Al Mustafa area, located in old town Baramulla, at around 5 pm on Monday. The fire was initially contained by a patrolling party of the Indian Army, an official said.

The Indian Army team managed to control the fire for the first 45 minutes until the arrival of the fire tender at the incident location around 5:45 pm. The fire was successfully extinguished at 6:30 pm.

People involved in the incident were administered first-aid treatment. Fortunately, no injuries were reported in the incident.

"A fire broke out in the People's Educational Trust (PET) - Al Mustafa, Old Town Baramulla, at around 1700 hrs. A patrolling party of str 00-01-10 along with a 01x water bowser and a QRT of 46 RR Bn of str 01-00-10 contained the fire for the first 45 minutes until the fire tender reached the incident location around 1745 hrs. The fire was finally doused off at 1830 hrs. Fire extinguishers and water from nearby sources were used to extinguish the fire. Civilians were given first-aid treatment. No injuries were reported," as per the Indian Army.

Further details are awaited. (ANI)

