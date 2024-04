Bandipore (Jammu and Kashmir) [India], April 11 (ANI): A fire broke out in Jammu and Kashmir's Bandipora forest area on Thursday.

Firefighters with several fire tenders have reached the spot to extinguish the fire.

Further details awaited. (ANI)

