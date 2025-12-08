Srinagar (Jammu and Kashmir) [India], December 8 (ANI): A fire broke out in several shops and a furniture godown in the Munwarabad area of Srinagar on Sunday, following which fire and emergency teams responded quickly.

Fire tenders are at the spot, and efforts to douse the flames are underway.

Further details on this matter are awaited.

On 6 November, Indian Army troops from the Shakti Vijay Brigade helped stop a significant fire in Bukhaiya village in Tangdhar.

An electrical short circuit caused the fire. The flames spread quickly, putting nearby houses at risk.

Vigilant troops from the Shakti Vijay Brigade and the civil administration brought the fire under control, averting a major catastrophe, an official statement said.

Earlier, on 29 October, the Jammu and Kashmir Fire and Emergency Department, Udhampur, averted a potentially disastrous fire from engulfing a massive stack of stubble (Cattle fodder), which could have posed a danger to vehicles passing through the busy Jammu-Srinagar National Highway in Udhampur.

Sharing details of the incident, Sarvesh Langer, Assistant Director, Fire and Emergency Department, Udhampur-Reasi, said, "A fire call was reported in the afternoon in the Tharad area, where a fire broke out in dry grass. We mobilised fire tenders from the Udhampur Fire Station to the scene and brought the fire under control. Without quick action, a panic situation could have developed..." (ANI)

